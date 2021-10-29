Loaded 9mm gun, cocaine seized in Bolton drug raid, police say

Barrie, Ont. -

A 21-year-old Toronto man faces multiple charges after police say they seized a loaded gun and drugs from a Bolton residence.

On Thursday, officers with OPP Community Street Crime Units executed search warrants simultaneously in Bolton and Toronto as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation.

They say police recovered a 9mm handgun, cocaine and cash during the raids.

Officers charged the accused with 10 offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine for trafficking, and failing to comply with recognizance, among others.

Police took him into custody to await a bail hearing.