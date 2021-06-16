KING CITY, ONT. -- OPP highway safety division is hoping to locate the owner of a lost llama that was walking on Highway 400 near King City on Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 400 southbound at King Road just before 9 p.m. and located the white llama on the highway.

The llama was escorted off the highway to safety by officers who say the animal was not injured.

Police are also asking anyone who might know the owners to contact them.