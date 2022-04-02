Living Wish Foundation to benefit from Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament

The family of the former mayor of Wasaga Beach says he'd be deeply touched by a memorial tournament in his honour that is giving back to a cause close to his heart.

The Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament was at one point the brainchild of the late former mayor. However, at that time, it was simply a benefit for the Living Wish Foundation. While the cause remains the same, the name changed upon his death in 2021.

"He would be over the moon right now for this," says Hayley Piwtorak, Patterson's daughter. "The Living Wish was something he loved very much, and they are doing a wonderful job in his honour."

Patterson had a reputation for giving back to the community throughout his life. He was the first board member of the Living Wish Foundation, a charity that works to make dreams a reality for patients in their final year of life.

Since starting in 2019, the national charity has provided 50 wishes.

"We've taken people to the beach one last time; we've taken people to their granddaughter's wedding," says Dr. Alyssa Boyd, the co-founder of the Living Wish Foundation. "And we've done simple things like getting outside; we built a ramp for a gentleman to be able to sit outside on his patio last spring. It is such a gift to our community that we can grant these wishes and help patients and their families refocus on the positive things that they love about life during such a difficult time."

Boyd says she worked closely with Patterson during the charity's formative years, telling CTV News that his well-known reputation helped open doors and made many wishes come true.

"It brings so much meaning and joy to these families," says Boyd. "A lot of people say to me because I work as a palliative care doctor in the community, it must be really sad to do that work, and it is nothing but inspiring, rewarding and just a regular reminder of what is important in life. It is a true gift to do this work."

The tournament aimed to raise $6000, with all funds going directly to the Living Wish Foundation. However, before its completion, it surpassed that with more than $10,000 raised.

"I know I can just feel his presence here today, his calm, proud demeanour. I think he would be really proud to know this was finally going forward," says Boyd.

According to his family, having a hockey tournament named after him would have been a fitting honour, as Patterson had a life-long passion for Canada's game.

"This tournament is huge," says his daughter Hayley. "This was something my dad really, really loved, and it's heart whelming; it's special in my mind."

The group relies on the public for donations and needs volunteer help. If you'd like more information, you can click here.