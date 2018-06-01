

CTV Barrie





The 75 residents that were displaced after fire ripped through an apartment building in Barrie now have a place to live.

Desiree Stefanick has been staying at the Holiday Inn since April 23. She lost everything she owned in the late night fire, but now has a new apartment to call home.

“The only thing I got out of my unit was my purse,” the 21 year old mother says. “Now I can start the next chapter of my and my son's life, and move on.”

Paula Leponiemi had to move on after 10 years at 100 Little Ave. Without the help from Barrie Housing, she knows this wouldn’t be happening today.

“They've done an excellent job. Every need I’ve had has been supported,” says Paula Leponiemi. “I don’t even know how to express the words. I am so thankful to have a home.”

Thousands of dollars in donations, including a GoFundMe account and gift cards, have made buying furniture and appliances affordable.

“Ultimately that helped all the tenants replace almost everything they had lost in the fire,” says Ashley Allan, a support worker with Barrie Housing.

Barrie Housing says that overwhelming outpouring of support not only helped those at 100 Little Ave., but also helped other residents who were displaced by fire.