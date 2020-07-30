BARRIE, ONT. -- LINX Transit is adding a new route to the popular service in Simcoe County.

Route five will link New Tecumseth to Bradford West Gwillimbury with stops in Beeton and Bond Head.

After three years on the road, the LINX bus has proven to be a success with ridership surpassing expectations.

"January and February, we were about 80 per cent above our predictions. We did 18,000 people in January," said David Parks, County of Simcoe.

With demand so high, the service will add a sixth route this fall, connecting Penetanguishene, Midland, Tay, Severn and Orillia.

Route 5 rolls into service on August 4 and will be free of charge for the first month.