Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch from Orangeville to Midland with the system impacting everywhere in between on Monday.

Meteorologists with the weather agency are tracking a line of "severe thunderstorms capable of producing powerful wind gusts and torrential rain."

The storm is moving northeast at 60km/h, according to the Environment Canada's website.

The strong winds have the potential to wreak havoc, tossing objects or breaking branches.

The storm could produce large hail, damaging winds and relentless downpours.