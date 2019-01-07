Featured
Light snow to turn to freezing rain later today
A man walks through a park following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 12:14PM EST
A freezing rain warning is in effect for several areas of the region on Monday.
Environment Canada is predicting light snow or ice pellets early in the day turning to freezing rain.
The weather agency says to expect slippery conditions with significant precipitation this evening.
Police remind motorists to take care on the roads and adjust your driving to the conditions.
There areas in our region under the freezing rain warnings are:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City - Southern Peterborough County