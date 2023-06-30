Lifeguards take the watch at Barrie's main beaches

As summer gets into full swing, residents and visitors to Barrie beaches can enjoy the sand and sun with an added sense of safety, with lifeguards now keeping watch at four main beaches.

Centennial Beach on Lakeshore Drive and Johnson's Beach on Johnson Street now have trained lifeguards on duty daily from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm, weather permitting.

Lifeguard coverage will be available from June 30 to Sept. 1.

Signage is displayed behind each lifeguard chair at both beaches to inform beachgoers when the beaches are supervised.

The City of Barrie reminds parents and guardians that children require direct supervision at the beach, regardless of whether lifeguards are present.

While lifeguards now supervise Centennial Beach and Johnson's Beach, it's important to note that Minet's Point Beach and Tyndale Beach do not have lifeguard coverage. Visitors to these beaches are encouraged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while enjoying the water.