City of Barrie lifeguards will be back on duty at Centennial and Johnson’s Beaches starting Friday.

Signs will be posted to note when lifeguards are on duty and buoy lines will mark the designated supervised swimming areas.

Once again this summer, the city and Canadian Red Cross are partnering for the PFD Loan Service.

The program allows visitors to borrow a personal flotation device from the lifeguard’s office at Centennial Beach and Johnson’s Beach when lifeguards are on duty.

Lifeguards will be on duty at both beaches from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.