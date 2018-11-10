

CTV Barrie





A life-threatening emergency can strike anywhere without any notice. This afternoon, more than one hundred people learned the basics of CPR in Barrie at no charge.



The free class was provided by the Rotary Club of Barrie, in partnership with St. John Ambulance. Attendees were instructed on the use of CPR, Heimlich maneuver, and automated external defibrillators (AED).



Clair Campbell with St. John Ambulance says knowing the basics of life-saving skills is something everyone should know because it’s likely you’ll only use the skills on someone you know.



"If you drop or I drop, the more people in that room who are learning this skill set, the better the chance that we're going to have to survive, and that's what this is about,” said Campbell. “A lot of people use what we teach in their own homes; ninety per cent of the time it’s on somebody they know and love."



The course not only teaches the basics of life-saving procedures, but inspires those to take the next step. Prasanth Menon was someone who took the free course last year. Motivated by the experience, Menon has now become an instructor for those learning the life-saving skills.



“I did join the St. John’s volunteer group,” said Menon. “Then I did the CPR certification, then I did the MFR course and now I’m a medical first responder for St. John Ambulance.”

