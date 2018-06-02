

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





It was just one day after the writ dropped that Kathleen Wynne made a campaign stop in Barrie.

The Liberal leader was hoping to boost support for two of her candidates, in two ridings where boundaries had recently been redrawn.

These candidates are now among the slew of Liberals who will have to find a their own oath to victory, asking voters to give them a chance to hold a Progressive Conservative or NDP government in check after the June 7th election.

“The message is changing from Kathleen Wynne to Jeff Kerk. I’m the strongest local representative here,” says Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, Jeff Kerk.

The first-time candidate says a huge weight has been lifted off his shoulders, now that the Premier has helped shift the focus of the campaign to stopping a majority government from being elected.

“A majority with Doug Ford is the scariest situation for me,” says Kerk.

Meanwhile in Barrie-Innisfil, Liberal incumbent Ann Hoggarth is also digesting the news.

“Sometimes there’s a reality and you have to face it, and I think the Premier was very brave in doing that,” says Hoggarth, who has served as Barrie’s MPP since 2014.

Hoggarth welcomes Wynne’s decision to put the spotlight on her candidates, and says she wants to make sure the next government doesn’t undo the things she has accomplished over the last four years.

“There needs to be someone there to watch out that the things that we’ve put in place aren’t being cut,” says Hoggarth, who reiterates that a vote for her rival NDP candidate is ultimately a vote for the Tories.

Up in Parry Sound-Muskoka, Liberal candidate Brenda Rhodes says she’s received a lot of support from constituents, which fuels her commitment to fighting for a seat at the legislature.

“I’m disappointed personally,” says Rhodes, about Wynne’s announcement this morning, but goes on to say “I think that this hopefully helps voters make that decision. We need to stay strong.”

It’s a decision all three Liberals say they hope voters aren’t making lightly.

“People probably will look back in four years, and think ‘what have we done’,” says Hoggarth.