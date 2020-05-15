GRAVENHURST -- For many Canadians, this will be a Victoria Day long weekend, like never before, with a global pandemic and physical distancing orders.

The rain could have put a damper on the start of the long weekend, but it didn't stop many from hitting the road, desperate to get COVID off their minds for a few days.

Seasonal property owners are now welcome to head to cottage country, as long as they come with their supplies and stay isolated.

Many mayors across the region are now paying attention to people who want to make a day trip.

"We love our tourists. We look forward to seeing them when this is over, but for now we ask that they stay home," said Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

Bifolchi reminds people many things are still closed.

While some restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, one area you won't be able to visit is any of the town's beaches.

"I did receive a letter from Premier Ford last night confirming that the beaches are closed. The parks are open. People can utilize the trails," she explained.

It's more of the same in Muskoka. It's a popular destination with great scenery, but right now, nothing is open, and there's little to do.

Even still, businesses in the region are preparing for an influx of tourists.