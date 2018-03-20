

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman will seek another term as the city’s leader.

Lehman made the announcement at Casa Cappuccino, bringing closure to speculation about a potential run at federal politics for the Trudeau Liberals.

“I love this job and would be deeply honoured to do it for four more years,” he told the crowd.

Lehman said that becoming mayor for a third term is the best way he can serve the city, but wouldn’t rule out a run at federal politics in the future.

Lehman took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he wanted to end speculation about his political future.

Just recently, Barrie residents were inundated with political robocalls. People were asked if they would support Lehman if he decided to run for the Liberals in 2019.

The municipal election is set to take place on October 22.