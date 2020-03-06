A Lefroy couple with an eye on conservation has found an icy-fast way to draw attention to the importance of keeping Lake Simcoe healthy.

Texas Constantine and Leslie Stevens took their homemade iceboat on a 150-kilometre trek around the frozen lake to raise money and awareness for the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.

Their journey began on February 12 in Lefroy and ended two days ago in Orillia.

It didn't take the duo long to realize the vessel would take them toward their goal quickly.

"There are ice boats out there, but none like this," Constantine claims. "One of our first test sails we got up to about 17 knots, which is about 35 kilometres an hour, so we looked at each other and said, 'we're gonna wear helmets next time.'"

Mother Nature didn't always cooperate, forcing the pair to break the trip into chunks. They have managed to raise about $800 of their $1,000 goal so far.

"In my lifetime, I've seen lots of different things change about the lake. There is a piece of legislation that's been around for a while that protects the lake, and it's up for review, so we thought that it was a good time to help support a group that tries to support that legislation and support people taking care of the lake," explains Stevens.

For more on how to help the couple with their fundraising goals, click here.