TORONTO -- Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to OECTA's announced one-day, province-wide strike:

"Strikes by the teachers' unions have resulted in millions of student days lost.

This week, while in discussions with OECTA, we sought to get a deal that is in the best interests of our students through lower class sizes, 100% investment in special education and protecting full-day kindergarten. Yet again, we have seen obstruction to a deal because of an insistence by the union on enhancements to an already generous benefit package.

Students deserve to be in class. That is why I am calling on OECTA to return to the table to get a deal."

The union representing Ontario's Catholic teachers says it will hold a province-wide strike next Thursday after foregoing this week's walkout.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it suspended this week's strike to demonstrate its commitment to good-faith bargaining.

But it says it will resume the practice now that contract talks have once again broken down.

Next Thursday's strike will mark the fourth province-wide walkout for the union.

The most recent one-day strike saw Catholic teachers join elementary, high school and French-language educators in a provincewide walkout, the largest such job action in more than 20 years.

All four unions have been negotiating new collective agreements with the province since September.