With a new school year looming, some students and parents are in for new experiences.

Kindergarten students who will need to take the bus to school for the first time can take a free ‘first ride’ with the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium.

It’s a program designed to help kids who are used to being strapped into a car seat experience a seatbelt-free ride on the bus.

Mom and dad also go along for the ride which teaches youngsters all about bus safety, including how to cross the street and board properly.

Attendance for the First Ride sessions skyrockets each year. Some mornings they have more than 150 participants.

The bus ride runs for approximately one hour, and parents say it’s just one more way to help ready their little ones.

"He's excited. He's got his shoes and his backpack, and he's ready to go. I don't think he really knows what coming, but he seems excited so far," mom Kim Moreau said. “I think he’s ready, but I think I’ll probably be a little emotional.”

No registration is required, and each child that participates will receive a certificate and colouring book.

