Learn to line dance with Penetanguishene program

A line dancing program in Penetanguishene offers participants a chance to enjoy music, learn to dance, exercise, and have a few laughs.

The Country Movers line dancing program is an introduction to line dancing designed for older adults, but it is open to anyone over 18 who wishes to learn basic dance steps.

"There have been lots of studies on how dancing improves your cognitive abilities, improves your strength, certainly in the case of women for osteoporosis and just feel good about yourself, and build your self-esteem and self-confidence, and that's what I'm all about. I love it," said Kelly Borg, a Boots at the Bay instructor.

The program costs $30 and runs for one hour on Mondays at 1 p.m. in the upstairs lounge at the Penetanguishene Memorial Community Centre on Maria Street.

Registration for the program is available online. Anyone under 50 who wants to participate must send an email to register.