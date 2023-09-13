Leaf waste disposal in western Ontario is now a shared responsibility

Meaford and Owen Sound are joining forces to share leaf and yard waste disposal.

Since Owen Sound entered into an agreement with the Township of Georgian Bluffs earlier this year for the use of the site, Meaford residents requested their Council to consider a similar deal.

The City of Owen Sound and the Municipality of Meaford have reached an agreement of $13,000 for the remainder of the year, based on the estimated use of the site, to open the facility to Meaford residents.

"Being collaborative and working together on issues that face us all is valuable," said Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy. "Teaming up with our neighbours is an important example of an innovative and effective way we can work together to benefit both our community and our environment."

The City's Leaf and Yard Waste site on 28th Avenue East in Owen Sound provides a convenient location for Meaford, Georgian Bluffs and Owen Sound residents to drop off their yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings, and small branches.

"This collaboration will provide all our residents with a convenient way to dispose of their yard waste. I am proud of the efforts being made to prioritize cooperation, and I look forward to the positive impacts that this agreement will have on our community," said Meaford Mayor Ross Kentner.

The leaf and yard waste site is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the agreement coming into effect on September 12 and remaining in place until the end of 2023.

Residents must bring proof of address, such as a driver's licence or utility bill, when attending the site and only drop off accepted materials.

Visit the Municipality of Meaford or City of Owen Sound's websites for more information.