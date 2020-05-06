BARRIE -- The LCBO will begin gradually extending its hours at some locations.

The LCBO has been operating on reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week since late March in response to the pandemic.

Starting next Thursday, May 14, around 360 stores will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most stores will continue to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The remaining locations will continue to run on a reduced schedule.

All stores will remain closed on Mondays until further notice.

The list of stores that will operate with extended hours has not been released.