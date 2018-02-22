

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Toronto law firm says it intends to take legal action against an Orillia dental clinic, a day after patients were told that they may have been exposed to improperly cleaned instruments.

Flaherty McCarthy LLP says a class proceeding against Dr. Joe Philip and his associates is to be commenced on behalf of a patient. The firm is planning to seek $10 million in damages.

“Dr. Philip and his clinic have breached their patients’ trust. Their patients must undergo lengthy and invasive testing, and face the risk of having infectious diseases,” said Sean A. Brown, a spokesperson for the firm, in a statement.

Flaherty McCarthy LLP has not yet filed anything in court.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit launched an investigation into the dental firm after receiving a complaint.

The health unit released a statement on Wednesday saying that patients who were treated at the clinic between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 18, 2017 may have been exposed to improperly cleaned and sterilized equipment.

The SMDHU recommended that patients be tested by their doctor for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV as a precaution. However, the health unit hasn’t received any reports of patients being infected.

They also say the risk of infection is low.

Dr. Philip is refuting the report, saying that the statement released by the health unit is “false and inaccurate.”

Philip also believes the complaint the health unit received was made by a former disgruntled employee.

“I categorically deny their accusation and have records here that show my instruments have been sterilized properly that I plan to take to the appeal board,” Philip told CTV News on Wednesday.

He says the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, the governing body for dentists, conducted their own investigation and deemed there was no risk to the public.

He adds that the issue the health unit has is with how sanitation records are logged and tracked.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.