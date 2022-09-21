Laura's field of pumpkin dreams is just around the bend

The colours of the rainbow are reflected in Laura Currie's fields of dreams.

The young woman who owns and runs Laura's Farm Stand in Cookstown is usually well known for her large sunflower fields on County Road 27.

However, as fall approaches, the fields are turning orange, green, yellow and blue with pumpkins of every hue.

"We grow over 60 kinds of pumpkins and squash," said Currie. "And we have over 1,000 small ones or 100 big ones per acre. There's something for everyone."

Currie said she's been growing pumpkins since 2011. Where there used to be a self-serve booth, there's now a thriving agri-tourism shop selling sweet corn, Zestar apples from Collingwood, gourds and squashes.

"We have fun with it and add a few additions every year," she said.

The latest trend is a five-acre corn maze with games such as cornhole and a pumpkin toss to keep maze wanderers entertained.