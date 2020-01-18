BARRIE -- Less than a week after parts of Ontario were hit with one of the worst ice storms in recent history, Mother Nature blanketed much of the province, and as of mid-afternoon, it showing no signs of stopping.

In Southern Ontario, 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate, but Environment Canada's Dave Phillips says the snow is the least of our worries.

"Winds are very strong. I think the strongest I've seen in the province are in Barrie with about 52 km/h gusts and the snow is not the light, fluffy snow," says Phillips.

"It's actually almost an icy kind of a snow, cutting your face if you're facing the easterly wind," he said.

The snowy and slippery roads wreaked havoc for many, including a red Jeep earlier this afternoon.

Police say the driver of the car lost control along Highway 400 and Innisfil Beach Road, causing the Jeep to roll over several times on the highway. The driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

"The visibility in many areas is less than a kilometre, so it's quite treacherous," Phillips added.

The snow and strong winds are expected to taper off by 8 p.m. tonight.