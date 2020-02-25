TORONTO -- The union representing the province's Catholic school educators says negotiations with the government that ended last night were not productive.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association president Liz Stuart says the union will await word from a mediator as to whether she believes further negotiations would be worthwhile.

Ontario's education minister says the province's Catholic teachers have increased what they are asking for in contract talks on benefits.

OECTA's president says in a statement that the government bargaining team held firm to its agenda, and the union is now considering further strikes.

It suspended planned rotating strikes this week in order to return to the bargaining table.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union has obstructed progress by insisting on enhancements to benefits.

He wouldn't disclose specific numbers, but noted that the union representing public high school teachers has said it is seeking a six per cent increase to members' benefits.

Earlier in the day, the president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario said that if contract deals aren't reached by March 6th, they will begin a new phase of strikes effective Monday, March 9th.