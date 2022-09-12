'Late for work' is no excuse for stunt driving: Barrie man charged

A Barrie man claiming to be late for work faces charges after an officer on patrol in Innisfil stopped him for speeding.

According to South Simcoe Police, the 28-year-old driver was clocked travelling 136 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 zone along County Road 27 on Saturday.

Police charged the man with speeding and stunt driving, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Here's how it works in Ontario:

Drivers caught travelling 40km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

Motorists clocked speeding 50km/h or more over the speed limit in an 80km/h or higher zone face stunt driving charges.

Drivers charged with stunt driving are slapped with an immediate 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.