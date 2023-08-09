Large sinkhole slows Highway 400 traffic near Bradford

A small hole in the passing lane extends into a large cavern under the roadway on Highway 400 near Highway 88. Wed. Aug. 9., 2023. (Source: OPP) A small hole in the passing lane extends into a large cavern under the roadway on Highway 400 near Highway 88. Wed. Aug. 9., 2023. (Source: OPP)

