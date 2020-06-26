BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Orillia residents are facing multiple charges after police searched a home on Shannon Street.

The police bust happened on Thursday evening and allegedly lead to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash, and other items police said are consistent with drug trafficking.

A 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are charged with drug-trafficking.

Both of the accused were released from custody with a future court date.