Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Large quantity of cocaine allegedly seized during search of Orillia house
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 1:23PM EDT
Evidence allegedly seized during a police search of an Orillia, Ont., home is displayed. Fri., June 26, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Orillia residents are facing multiple charges after police searched a home on Shannon Street.
The police bust happened on Thursday evening and allegedly lead to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, cash, and other items police said are consistent with drug trafficking.
A 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are charged with drug-trafficking.
Both of the accused were released from custody with a future court date.
RELATED IMAGES