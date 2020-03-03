BARRIE -- Police are appealing for information after reports that a large group of teenagers gathered in a park for a fight yesterday.

The incident is said to have happened on Monday around 3 p.m. in the Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park in Bradford.

According to the police investigation, a group of about 20 teens assaulted one teenager.

Officers say the victim did not need medical attention.

Police are looking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.