BARRIE
Barrie

Large fire leads to closure of Highway 10

Fire crews battle structure fire near Highway 10 (Courtesy: Grey Highlands OPP) Fire crews battle structure fire near Highway 10 (Courtesy: Grey Highlands OPP)
A structure fire in the area of Grey Highlands led to the closure of Highway 10 on Saturday.

According to the OPP, Officers and fire officials were called to assist with the fire located on Highway 10 between Road 110 and Road 12 and spent several hours containing the blaze.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious, and emergency crews have yet to provide an update on when the affected roadways will reopen.

