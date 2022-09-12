Large fire engulfs barn in Clearview Township Monday
Three different fire departments joined as one after a fire erupted in Clearview Monday evening.
Fire officials were called to County Road 10 near Highway 26 shortly before 8 p.m. for a fire at a large barn. The fire chief tells CTV News the barn was filled with hay and that there were no injuries and no loss of livestock.
Mutual aid was requested from crews with both the Essa and Springwater Fire Departments. Police had the roadway in the area blocked off initially as crews worked to get the fire under control.
There's no word as to the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was also not available.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the Monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the Monarchy.
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the power of TV and extended honors to 'Squid Game' and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
'From hellfire to a freezer': Ont. woman says EgyptAir left passengers trapped on tarmac in sweltering heat
Passengers blacking out in extreme heat, children struggling to breathe and staff unresponsive to calls for answers and aid — this is the ordeal that Maya Hussein says she and her family went through on an EgyptAir flight last week while trying to return home to Canada.
Minnesota Timberwolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Montreal
-
18-year-old injured in alleged assault by 3 teens at Montreal college
An 18-year-old man was injured Monday after he was assaulted with a weapon inside a Montreal college (CEGEP).
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Shots fired in schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough; no victims located
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at a schoolyard in the Anjou borough Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Some Ottawa residents conflicted over Queen's legacy
As thousands line Scottish streets, mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many others say the death of the monarch brings complicated reflections around her legacy and her role in British colonialism.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Utter shock': Communities mourn victims of violent Ontario shootings
Condolences and messages of support started to trickle in on social media hours after two people, including a police officer, were killed and multiple others were injured in shootings across the Greater Toronto Area.
Kitchener
-
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 workers, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
-
Some in Indigenous community face conflicting emotions over Queen’s death
The Indigenous community in Waterloo region is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II with some calling their relationship with the Crown, complicated and strained by a complex colonial past.
-
London
-
Toronto police officer killed in unprovoked 'ambush' attack
A 48-year-old Toronto police officer was fatally shot at close range and died at the scene in an unprovoked “ambush” attack during a lunch break in Mississauga Monday, police officials say.
-
Hyde Park drive-thru proposal going back to the drawing board
York Developments is reconsidering the design of a mixed-use commercial and residential development at the southeast corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern researcher promotes better ways to help people quit smoking
A habit that is the top cause of preventable premature death in Canada is more common in northern Ontario than in the rest of the province, says researcher Dr. Patricia Smith.
-
Volunteers needed to help feed Subury's vulnerable population
It's another huge impact of the pandemic. Many non profits like the Elgin Street Mission that rely on volunteers to operate and deliver many social services are running low on people willing to give of their time.
-
Biggest food donation day of the year coming soon in the Sault
The biggest donation day of the year is soon coming for St. Vincent Place in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials said Monday that it is sorely needed.
Windsor
-
Windsor man to walk 250km while ‘Birding for Boobies’
A Windsor man is taking his hobby on the road next month, planning a 250-kilometre walk to Kitchener.
-
‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall
Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.
-
‘Matthew did not deserve to die’: Coroner’s inquest hears from Mahoney’s brother on day one
On the first day of the coroner’s inquest into his brother’s death, Michael Mahoney described Matthew as an intelligent and generous person.
Calgary
-
Voter support for Pierre Poilievre was heavily concentrated in southern Alberta
Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada over the weekend and a lot of his support came from southern Alberta.
-
Mural project cancelled by Vernon city council after some deem it ‘scary’
Calgary artist Katie Green was preparing a mural series exploring mental health and the effects of homelessness and addiction, to be installed in the Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
Edmonton
-
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
-
2 plead guilty to murder, 2 to fight charges in death of woman near Hinton
Four people who were charged in the 2019 homicide of a 25-year-old mother of three appeared in front of a judge Monday, with two taking responsibility for her death.
-
'Should be seamless': Regional transit one step closer after Edmonton council vote
The majority of Edmonton city council is on board with chipping in at least $7.2 million to expand regional transit to seven communities around the capital.
Vancouver
-
Should Canadians get a paid day off for the Queen's funeral?
On Monday, Sept. 19, the day Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest, most Canadians will be at work or school. But some supporters of the beloved monarch are hoping Justin Trudeau will declare the day a statutory holiday.
-
Canada's international student population climbs – in part due to strong interest from India
Tania Kaushal is one of tens of thousands of international students from India pursuing an education in B.C., part of a growing population in the province and nation wide.
-
'We are struggling': B.C.'s municipalities plead for province to act on toxic drug crisis
The Union of B.C. Municipalities' 2022 convention kicked off Monday with drug decriminalization and the deadly overdose crisis taking centre stage.