Large fire engulfs barn in Clearview Township Monday

No injuries were reported after a large barn fire on County Road 10 in Clearview Township on Sept. 12/2022 (Courtesy: Matt Fairley0 No injuries were reported after a large barn fire on County Road 10 in Clearview Township on Sept. 12/2022 (Courtesy: Matt Fairley0

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver