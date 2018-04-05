Powerful winds brought shifting blocks of ice the size of small cars crashing into the Brechin shoreline on Wednesday.

The storm left behind a slew of crushed boats, toppled trees and damaged docks. One deck was seen flipped sideways by the ice on Thursday.

Resident Susan Miller couldn’t believe what she was seeing with her own eyes.

“We had an evacuation plan and we did the complete opposite. It was very strong. The sound of the ice crunching; it happens in seconds. It's not slow,” she says.

Lorianna Ribeiro says it only took 15 minutes for the landscape to completely change along the shore.

“In 15 minutes it was nothing and after 15 minutes it started piling up,” she says.

Some residents say the damage caused by ice on this side of Lake Simcoe hasn’t been this bad in decades.

“I've seen that happen before down this way. About 20 years ago there was ice that filled the cottage right up,” says Glen Corner.

Apart from debris scattered along Lake Simcoe, the fire department says it didn’t have any serious emergencies on Wednesday night.