

Aileen Doyle , CTV Barrie





It is a time of transition at the Wahta First Nation.

After closing the 68 acre cranberry marsh in 2017, the community has turned to a new revenue generator.

Large digital billboards have been installed along Highway 400 through the Wahta Mohawk Territory.

“Highway 400 runs through the middle of the reserve, it cuts it in two. This is a way we can get something back from that,” said Lance DeCaire, economic development officer.

The signs will be placed on a ten kilometer stretch of the highway and are expected to make hundreds of thousands of dollar annually.

The revenue generated is similar to the cranberry marsh, but with less stress.

“With the cranberry marsh and agriculture in general, it’s that you don't know what you're going to get, where this is much more stable funding,” said DeCaire.

ID outdoor Inc. is the company behind the signs and expects they will generate a million views a month.

“It was my idea for digital signs but I think the Wahta Mohawks were well on their way to understanding that there was value in signs because people were calling them,” said Paul Kenny, President of ID Outdoor Inc.

The community was consulted before the signs installed, which will be turned off between 11 p.m. and 6 p.m.