'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie

The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.

Police received the call for an armed robbery in progress at the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard.

When police arrived, the suspects were gone, and two employees needed to be treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

"A large amount of Canadian currency was obtained and two suspects remain outstanding," Barrie Police Services posted on social media.

Detectives are now combing through the surveillance footage from the bank and surrounding area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

The authorities remain tight-lipped on the investigation, including how much cash was taken or what weapons were used in the robbery.

Barrie Police Communications Coordinator Peter Leon told CTV News it is believed the suspects have left the area, and there may be more information tomorrow.