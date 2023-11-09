BARRIE
Barrie

    • 'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie

    A police cruiser sits out front of the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Jackie Noftall/At the Scene Photography) A police cruiser sits out front of the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Jackie Noftall/At the Scene Photography)

    The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.

    Police received the call for an armed robbery in progress at the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard.

    When police arrived, the suspects were gone, and two employees needed to be treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

    "A large amount of Canadian currency was obtained and two suspects remain outstanding," Barrie Police Services posted on social media.

    Detectives are now combing through the surveillance footage from the bank and surrounding area.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

    The authorities remain tight-lipped on the investigation, including how much cash was taken or what weapons were used in the robbery.

    Barrie Police Communications Coordinator Peter Leon told CTV News it is believed the suspects have left the area, and there may be more information tomorrow.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News