Lamborghini 'carefully towed' away in Orillia, driver charged
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 6:14PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 6, 2020 6:17PM EST
A tow truck loads up a vehicle to be impounded in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 26-year-old driver could only watch as his ride was hauled away Friday in Orillia.
Provincial police say the man was driving while suspended, resulting in the vehicle being impounded.
The driver was charged, and the car was "carefully towed," the OPP says.