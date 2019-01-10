

CTV Barrie





Orillia’s Lakehead University is becoming more environmentally friendly with the launch of its #BanTheBottleLU program. The university has phased out the sale of bottled water on campus.

Five-hundred reusable bottles were handed out to students and faculty now that the cafeteria, school kiosks and vending machines will no longer have bottled water available.

Students are also encouraged to make the switch to reusable bottles which can be refilled at water stations at the University Avenue campus.

The university consumed 12,000 single-use bottles last year and now hope to save that excess plastic from going into the local landfill.