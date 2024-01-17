Lake of Bays unveils innovative ice plant for greener skating

The Lake of Bays Community Centre has a new refrigeration ice plant, incorporating innovative technology that captures the heat generated during the ice-making process to enhance overall energy efficiency and replace a nearly 35-year-old system.

The new system is expected to cost less to operate while being more environmentally friendly, resulting in longer-lasting and better-quality ice.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation invested over half the $800,000 for the new ice plant.

"The Trillium Foundation is incredibly important to communities throughout Ontario. When we think about community centres like this, they really are the heart of the community," said Graydon Smith, the MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

"It's a huge deal to us here in the Lake of Bays. Exactly one point of the levy is roughly $70,000, so you can well imagine what $500,000 does to help our taxpayers. So this is huge," noted Mayor Terry Glover.

The community centre is a popular spot for people taking part in things on and off the ice.

"We have 85 members. We also have a tremendous number of social events. It keeps people healthy and well physically and mentally," said Suzanne David with the local curing club.

The mayor was quick to point out that this is more than just a hockey arena. It's a community centrepiece and a place for people to gather, adding that this latest investment will ensure that it remains in operation for many years.