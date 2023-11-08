Lake of Bays home destroyed by fire

Nearly 20 firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Muskoka on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire on Winoka Way in Lake of Bays in the overnight hours and quickly contained the flames.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the surrounding bush and nearby structures.

Station 1 Huntsville, Station 2 Port Cunningham, and Station 3 Hillside responded to the fire that involved six apparatuses.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and an investigation is underway.