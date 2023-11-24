Lake-effect snowsqualls could make today's commute across central Ontario treacherous

We might be getting our first real taste of winter today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.

It's calling for lake-effect snow to begin this morning and last until midnight.

Snowfall depths will be between 10 to 15 cm.

Weather Advisory in effect for:

Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake

Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago

Our National Weather Agency says to expect reduced visibilities in heavy snow.

The snow bands will intensify this morning and diminish near midnight

This winter weather travel advisory may be upgraded to a snow squall warning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

People in these regions are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.