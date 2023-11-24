BARRIE
Barrie

    • Lake-effect snowsqualls could make today's commute across central Ontario treacherous

    Winter driving in this undated file image. Winter driving in this undated file image.

    We might be getting our first real taste of winter today.

    Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.

    It's calling for lake-effect snow to begin this morning and last until midnight.

    Snowfall depths will be between 10 to 15 cm.

    Weather Advisory in effect for:

    • Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale
    • Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake
    • Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago

    Our National Weather Agency says to expect reduced visibilities in heavy snow.

    The snow bands will intensify this morning and diminish near midnight

    This winter weather travel advisory may be upgraded to a snow squall warning.

    Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

    Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

    People in these regions are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News