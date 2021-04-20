BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police closed Laclie Street in Orillia for an investigation late Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told CTV News the area was closed between Parkhurst Crescent and Fittons Road East after reports of a suspicious package.

Folz later said the investigation didn't turn up anything dangerous, and the road had reopened.

Police did not elaborate on the situation, only adding the area was cleared.