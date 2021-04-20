Advertisement
Laclie Street in Orillia cleared following police investigation
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 6:06PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 7:15PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police closed Laclie Street in Orillia for an investigation late Tuesday afternoon.
OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told CTV News the area was closed between Parkhurst Crescent and Fittons Road East after reports of a suspicious package.
Folz later said the investigation didn't turn up anything dangerous, and the road had reopened.
Police did not elaborate on the situation, only adding the area was cleared.