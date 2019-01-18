

CTV Barrie





Businesses that depend on the snow have had to get creative with the lack of cooperation from Mother Nature.

Sturgeon Point Marina sells used snowmobiles, equipment and does repairs, but business hasn’t been booming this month. “No sales in gas, or parts, or repairs,” says Jean-Paul Tombu.

“It’s been kind of tough on us, you know, trying to keep things going.”

Tombu says the season started well enough, “People were getting their sleds ready,” but recently business has dried up.

At Edenvale Airport, snow had to be brought in by the truck-loads for Sledfest taking place this weekend.

“We went for almost 12 hours straight with the loader and dump truck,” says event organizer John Bors. “It was quite the challenge to get all this snow here.”

Sledfest is a racing event for amateur sledders. Organizers hope those who are revving up to get out on their snowmobiles will head their way.

“There are no trails open in Southern Ontario right now, so anyone who bought a sled is very excited to come,” Bors says.



Registration for Sledfest starts tomorrow at 8 a.m., and the event runs all weekend. Organizers hope the festival, which brings in thousands of people, will help the local businesses.