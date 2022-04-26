Lace up your sneakers for the Orillia Hike for Hospice

People will be walking, running and biking to support end-of-life care in Orillia.

Organized by Hospice Orillia and Mariposa House Hospice, the "Orillia Hike For Hospice" will be taking place on Sunday, May 1.

Check-in time is at 12 p.m. at Couchiching Beach Park.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to continue to provide the care needed for those who are grieving or those requiring palliative care.

The last in-person walk took place in 2019, before the pandemic began.

All of the proceeds raised from the walk will stay in Orillia and will support Hospice Orillia and Mariposa House Hospice.

The two organizations work together to provide care for those who are living with a life-threatening illness or those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Hospice Orillia visits people's homes and provides grief and bereavement support following the death of a loved one.

Mariposa House Hospice provides end-of-life care for patients housed at the facility in Severn.

Amanda Tevelde from Hospice Orillia says the goal of the organization is to eliminate some stress for families.

"It provides that opportunity for a family to come in and to be just be that, a family. To not have to worry about the care of their loved ones," Tevelde says.

Staff is on-hand 24/7 to help out with duties such as checking a patient's vitals and providing medication when needed.

"The great part is being able to provide that care," Tevelde says. "When an individual comes in for their end of life at Mariposa House Hospice and the family is just able to be there and hold their hand, and say their goodbyes and have those last few days together and have it be quality time."

You can register for the upcoming walk online.