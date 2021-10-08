Lace up or fuel up and get a taste of local eats at Midland Food Tour

BARRIE, ONT. -

You can indulge in local eateries while enjoying the beautiful fall colours during a food tour in Midland throughout the month of October.

The tour includes food and drink tastings while incorporating insight into the region's cuisine, history, and culture.

Participants can lace up their shoes for a guided walking tour or take a drive for a self-guided tour by car.

Key differences between the two are the duration of the tours, COVID-19 restrictions and how many restaurant stops you make along the way.

The tours will run Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of this month.

For more information, visit Midland Food Tours.