BARRIE, ONT. -- Get ready to lace up and slid onto the ice at the Allandale Recreation Centre in Barrie.

The city has installed ice at the south end arena for the Mariposa School of Skating to reopen.

The ice opened for skating on Monday under the strict guidelines from Skate Canada, Skate Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The maximum number of people permitted on the ice at any given time is 10, including one or two coaches.