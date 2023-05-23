Lace up for the 36th annual Fun Run at Barrie's waterfront

Lace up your runners to join the 36th annual Barrie Fun Run to support local community causes.

For over three decades, the Barrie Fun Run has helped raise money for projects like supporting the hospital as it expands, building new attractions, and investing in tree planting.

Participants can register as a team or individual online or in person at the Southshore Community Centre for a 5K and 10K run and a 5K walk.

Participation costs $40 per person and $10 for the 250-metre kids race.

Pizza, a live band, and free face painting for the kids will be available at the event that starts at the Southshore centre on Lakeshore Drive on May 31.

All proceeds go directly to the Rotary Club of Barrie community initiatives.