Lace up for International Walk to School Day

BARRIE, ONT. -

Families are encouraged to walk or wheel to or from school on Wednesday as a part of International Walk to School Day.

All forms of active transportation are welcome, including walking, cycling, scootering or using a mobility device.

October is known as International Walk to School Month, an initiative promoting active transportation for students.

Schools across Ontario are encouraged to participate in activities on the international day or during October as part of the month-long event.