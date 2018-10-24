

The Canadian Press





Ontario's Labour Minister Laurie Scott says her constituency office was broken into and vandalized hours after the government introduced a sweeping labour reform bill that would cap minimum wage.

Scott says the outside wall of her office in Kawartha Lakes was spray-painted with a message that read "Attack Workers" and "We fight back $15."

She says local and provincial police are investigating the incident, which took place early this morning.

Premier Doug Ford has condemned the incident, saying such actions "have no place in our democracy."

The Tories announced Tuesday the minimum wage would be capped at $14 an hour until 2020 as part of a rollback of labour reforms introduced by the previous Liberal government.

The move was met with strong criticism from anti-poverty activists and organized labour who oppose the bill.