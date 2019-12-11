Knife wielding bandit accused of two robberies in less than 24 hours
Images provided of a man accused in two robberies. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a man accused of two robberies that happened in less than 24 hours.
Police say the accused wielded a knife at a store clerk working in The Old Corner Store in Hillsdale on Tuesday.
They say he took off with cigarettes and cash and got into a four-door silver or grey car, possibly a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla with round taillights.
Then early this morning, police say the suspect robbed a Jug City in Wyevale before jumping into the passenger seat of a similar vehicle.
Police say he is described as a white man, between 20 and 30 years old, five-foot-10-inches tall with a skinny build, blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Huronia West OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.