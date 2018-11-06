

CTV Barrie





The Ontario SPCA is investigating after two kittens were found dead inside a pet carrier on County Road 3 in East Garafraxa on October 18.

The light-blue coloured carrier was discovered in a ditch on the south side of County Road 3 between the 18th and 19th Lines.

There was a blue pet bed and a navy blue pillowcase inside the carrier with the two kittens. The SPCA says the animals were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in that area to contact the OSPCA.

Call their hotline at 310-SPCA (7722) or email cruelty@ospca.on.ca. All calls are anonymous.