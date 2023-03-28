Kitchener, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Owen Sound

Provincial police released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the Municipality of Meaford on Saturday in an alleged hit-and-run.

Grey Bruce OPP says Ken Irvine, 44, of Kitchener, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck around 1:05 a.m. along Story Book Park Road, south of Owen Sound.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released further details, including possible vehicle descriptions.

The area from Highway 6 and 10 to Concession 10 was closed for several hours Saturday for the investigation.

Police urge anyone with video of the area between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sat., March 25, to call Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.