An investigation into a Kijiji advertisement has led to the arrest of an Owen Sound resident on Thursday.



Owen Sound Police say the accused, a 35-year-old, was arrested after they had stolen a watch from a city business, and subsequently, attempted to sell it online.



According to police, the accused has been arrested for theft and possession of property obtained by crime.



Police also say, along with the watch, they’ve recovered a small quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine.



The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.



Police want to remind everyone to be cautious when completing online transactions. Designated safe exchange zones are located at the Owen Sound Police Service.