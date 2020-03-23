TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford acknowledged Monday that he doesn't think it is realistic to expect the province's public schools to reopen on April 6.

Ford made the remarks on what would have been the first day back to class after March break, acknowledging that schools will need to remain closed longer as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered the province's publicly funded elementary and secondary schools shuttered for two additional weeks following the break.

"We're taking this, again, day-by-day," Ford said during a press conference Monday. "Do I believe -- and does the minister believe -- April 6 the kids are going back to school? The kids won't be going back to school on April the 6th."

A spokeswoman for Lecce said the province continues to receive advice on the status of its schools from Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

The province rolled out a learning tool for students and parents to access online called Learn At Home.

The program features a variety of links and activities for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Simcoe County Elementary Teachers' Union President Janet Bigham says parents should be ensuring that their children are healthy, physically, emotionally and mentally and are not expected to recreate a classroom setting.

"There's a lot of things parents can be doing at home that doesn't involve a worksheet or sheet of paper and pencil." She went on to say, "Right now, we're just in a holding pattern as teachers and educators are waiting on further direction from the school board."

For those who don't have access to the online tool, there is a possibility of paper lesson packages that bus drivers could deliver to students.

University of Toronto professor Charles Pascal, who once served as a deputy minister of education in Ontario, said the government's online learning portal isn't a long-term solution for students, calling it a "stop-gap."

He urged the government to consult with experts in the education system, school boards, teachers and parents.

"We have to re-invent something that will be useful and working in about a month," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

With files from CTV's Lexy Benedict